No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday

Vehicle in Arby's
Vehicle in Arby's(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after a vehicle crashed into an Arby’s restaurant Saturday night.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Shell/Arby’s gas station on the 3200 block of Cedar Hedge Lane.

Officials say an elderly woman, who was parked in a handicap spot, accidentally drove into the Arby’s after her foot slipped.

The Shell gas station remains open, but Arby’s is closed for the night. It will reopen again on Sunday.

Authorities said the woman is not charged in the incident.

