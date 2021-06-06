Advertisement

Milwaukee Purple Stride 5K fundraiser goes virtual for a second year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year on the first Sunday of June, National Cancer Survivor’s Day is celebrated. The day is meant for survivors to share their journey, and to offer inspiration to those who have been newly diagnosed.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in the United States, and affects thousands of patients and their families every day.

On Sunday, Wisconsinites joined together virtually in Milwaukee’s Purple Stride 5K, and walked for awareness, as well as helping to raise money for research of pancreatic cancer.

Sunday’s event was the second year in a row where the event was held virtually, but one area participant who lost her father to pancreatic cancer in 2019 says it’s still important to spread awareness, even if it’s from a distance.

“I think it’s important still to raise hope because there is more still going on. Pancreatic cancer didn’t stop because of the pandemic. Other cancers didn’t stop because of the pandemic,” said Tammy Heiting, who is waging hope for her late father. “So even more than ever, it’s so important to raise awareness about this cancer.”

A magic show will be held at Appleton’s Hypnosis Institute of Wisconsin on June 19 at 1 p.m., with all proceeds going toward pancreatic cancer.

CLICK HERE to donate to Purple Stride.

If you’d like to give a shoutout to a cancer survivor, you can join the conversation on our Facebook page. You can also join the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Facebook group by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
Thermometer (NOAA)
Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

Latest News

June 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
Sheboygan mobile home fire
Crews fight fire at Sheboygan mobile home
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing humidity
Fred James Murphy
Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man
Hortonville High School band prepares for trip to Pearl Harbor with the help from several area...
Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor