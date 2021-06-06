Milwaukee Purple Stride 5K fundraiser goes virtual for a second year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year on the first Sunday of June, National Cancer Survivor’s Day is celebrated. The day is meant for survivors to share their journey, and to offer inspiration to those who have been newly diagnosed.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in the United States, and affects thousands of patients and their families every day.

On Sunday, Wisconsinites joined together virtually in Milwaukee’s Purple Stride 5K, and walked for awareness, as well as helping to raise money for research of pancreatic cancer.

Sunday’s event was the second year in a row where the event was held virtually, but one area participant who lost her father to pancreatic cancer in 2019 says it’s still important to spread awareness, even if it’s from a distance.

“I think it’s important still to raise hope because there is more still going on. Pancreatic cancer didn’t stop because of the pandemic. Other cancers didn’t stop because of the pandemic,” said Tammy Heiting, who is waging hope for her late father. “So even more than ever, it’s so important to raise awareness about this cancer.”

A magic show will be held at Appleton’s Hypnosis Institute of Wisconsin on June 19 at 1 p.m., with all proceeds going toward pancreatic cancer.

CLICK HERE to donate to Purple Stride.

