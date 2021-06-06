Advertisement

Menominee Clans Story opens at Oshkosh Public Museum

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A traditional Pow Wow is held at the Oshkosh Public Museum Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of a new exhibition.

The new exhibition honors the Menominee Clans Story which is carved and painted by a Menominee artist, James Frechette.

Many gathered to sing, dance, and taste some of the traditional food as a way to kick off the grand opening of the exhibit.

“Often when there’s an art opening there’s a reception of sorts, but today we wanted to this really cultural event to really immerse everyone in the history and culture of the Menominee Nation here at the Oshkosh Public Museum,” said Karen Ann Hoffman, Volunteer Coordinator of the Menominee Clans.

