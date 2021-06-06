Local Hindu temple raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts in India

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The second wave of a new COVID-19 variant is hitting India’s countryside, as the death toll continues to rise and hospital beds remain in short supply. The Hindu Temple of Northeast Wisconsin hosted a COVID-19 relief fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to support their brothers and sisters who are affected.

“India suffered tremendously the second wave of COVID, given the lack of resources, given the lack of infrastructure,” said Sonu Pareek, Board Member for Hindu Temple of Northeast Wisconsin.

the Fox Valley area has a small Indian community of around 700 families that range from Fond du Lac all the way to Sheboygan.

“All of the Indian community here in the Fox Valley, they have family members back at home and almost everyone has been impacted by COVID-19,” said Shakti Shukla, Board Member for Hindu Temple of Northeast Wisconsin.

100% of the funds that are raised will be donated to COVID relief efforts in India. The money will go towards oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. Even oxygen plants for a constant supply for everyone affected.

“India is fighting against it, there’s a serious shortage in hospital beds, there’s a serious shortage of ventilators, oxygen, equipment and that is creating a lot of problems,” said Kapil Rajvanshi, Board Chairman for Hindu Temple of Northeast Wisconsin.

During Saturday’s fundraiser that was open to community members of all faith, prayers for good health and recitation of Vedic-mantras to overcome the fear of sickness and death occurred.

“So that is the reason why we are, you know, identifying this is a good time for us to contribute, and really help the people who, who need our help most at this point,” Rajvanshi explained.

The Hindu Temple has already raised more than $20,000, but they are not stopping there and asking the community to join them in their efforts. If you missed Saturday’s event, a donation link will be open until next Sunday on June 13th.

Hindu Temple officials say if India continues to struggle, they will host another fundraising relief effort once again.

Click here to donate to help India during these tough times.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.