Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop’s demand to resign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Rev. James Altman calls himself “a lowly priest” serving a blue-collar city in western Wisconsin.

But when his bishop demanded his resignation – after a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic – Altman refused to oblige.

In two weeks since then, he has since raised more than $640,000 from his conservative supporters to defend himself.

RELATED: La Crosse priest flouts ‘godless’ COVID protocols

Altman is pastor of St. James the Less, a Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He first came into prominence before the 2020 election with a fiery video on YouTube, saying Catholics who voted for Democrats risked going to hell.

RELATED: Wisconsin Diocese denounces priest’s condemnation of Democrats

He has reiterated that sentiment recently, while also criticizing vaccination efforts and restrictions on church gatherings related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.