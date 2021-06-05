Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR holds annual free fun weekend

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding its annual Free Fun Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend means park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors at all of the nearly 50 state parks.

“We really wanted to give people the opportunity to explore the outdoors without the barrier of having a pass,” said Missy Vanlanduyt, the Recreation Partner Section Chief of Wisconsin State Parks. “Also, just giving people the opportunity to try a recreation that might be new to them.”

The parks will be open from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. both days.

While fees are waived, you will still be dealing with heat, so make sure to stay hydrated, and bring sunscreen.

