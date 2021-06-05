Bipartisan support for bill using federal funds to move Green Bay’s coal piles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Downtown Green Bay coal piles have been an eye-sore to many for years. State Republican lawmakers say they agree with Governor Tony Evers, signing onto a bill to fund their relocation.

“It is not only unsightly, but it’s unhealthy. that coal pile has been polluting the air and the neighborhood for decades, generations now,” said Representative David Steffen (R-Howard).

State senators Eric Wimberger and Robert Cowles, along with Assembly representatives David Steffen and John Macco, have begun circulating a bill that mirrors the governor’s request back in May to use $5 million from the American Rescue Plan to move the coal piles from the downtown riverfront to the old Pulliam Power Plant that used to be at the mouth of Fox River.

Wisconsin is receiving $2.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan.

“That $5 million is split 50% to Brown County, and 50% to the city of Green Bay, with the city of Green Bay having until the end of August of next year to make the decision on the purchase,” said Rep. Steffen.

The potential bill has seen plenty of bipartisan support including from Mayor Eric Genrich.

“We feel like this is really the first realistic opportunity to relocate the coal piles and whatever our legislative delegation can do, whatever our governor can do, we’re very supportive of that collaboration,” said Mayor Genrich.

Representative Kristina Shelton (D- Green Bay), is in full support of relocating the coal piles, but wanted assurances the federal money could be used in this way before signing onto Steffen’s bill. Steffen tells Action 2 News that the funds are applicable.

“What this highlights is that we all have a common purpose and goal and that is to finally wrap up this project that we’ve been talking about for decades,” said Rep. Shelton.

Rep. Steffen says he hopes to get this will be a fast process, getting finalized soon.

“My goal is to actually have this bill on the governor’s desk in the next three weeks. I want this to move quickly. I want this to be an opportunity for us to put the, make sure the timing represents the significance of this project,” Rep. Steffen explained.

Green Bay could then develop that downtown area into taxable property.

“If we can relocate the coal piles and re-develop that, that slice of our downtown, it would unleash upwards of $145 million in increased value,” Mayor Genrich said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.