RECORD SETTING HEAT CONTINUES

It’s been a record-setting day of heat!! Highs pushed into the 90s, and in Green Bay we broke a record that’s stood since 1934 with a high of 95. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and lows will bottom out around 70. The southwest breeze will let up some overnight, but gusts to 30 mph will be possible on Sunday afternoon. It will be another hot day with highs back into the 90s!

The record high on Sunday is 93 (set in 1988)... so it will be another close call in that regard. Skies will be mostly sunny at first, but more clouds should arrive late in the day. It will be dry and slightly humid. Lows should drop to around 70 once again into Monday morning.

As the new work week begins, an active, summer-like weather pattern will shape up. The humidity will increase for Monday and Tuesday, and highs will remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Afternoon storms should develop, and given the heat/humidity, some could become strong to severe.

Tuesday brings more of the same, although storms may be a bit more widespread compared to Monday. The remainder of the week is looking slightly cooler, but still warm for June with highs running in the mid 80s. The humidity backs off some, but does not go away altogether. As a result, lows should settle into the lower and middle 60s later this week, as opposed to the high 60s/lower 70s we’ll experience the next few nights.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 4A SUNDAY

SUNDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, warm, and slightly humid. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, hot, and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid with scattered PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken with storms developing. Humid, but not quite as hot. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with hit-or-miss afternoon storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with storms developing LATE. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, although a spotty shower is possible. HIGH: 83

