RECORD HOT TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY & TOMORROW...

Quiet weather is in store for today but the temperatures are the big story for the weekend. Both today and tomorrow will feature high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. The record high both days stands at 93°, so some places may break the record one or both days! Although the humidity inches upward a bit, it will not be super tropical like it typically is when it gets so warm here. Both Saturday and Sunday will be breezy, so there may be a BIT of relief from the heat there - MAYBE.

As the new work week unfolds, an active weather pattern will shape up... We’ll have times of showers and storms almost everyday. It is too early to tell if or when some storms could be strong, so keep checking back for more updates. AND KEEP COOL!

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SW 15-35 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Turning breezy. (T’storm FAR NORTH?) HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Windy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A chance of a few isolated storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Another round of pop-up thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Another round of pop-up thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 83

