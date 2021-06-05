Packers president Mark Murphy “committed to resolving things” with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy addressed a lot of topics in his monthly column ‘Murphy Takes 5′.

On Saturday, the CEO said the team’s front office remains “committed to resolving things” with unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2021 NFL season. He also added that this situation has caused a rift in the fanbase.

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact,” Murphy wrote on the Packers’ official website. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Last month, Murphy acknowledged that this has been an ongoing issue and that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have traveled to visit Rodgers in the offseason. Along with Murphy, Gutekunst and LaFleur have repeatedly spoken about wanting the MVP quarterback for “2021 and beyond”.

Also in the column, Murphy answered a statement from a fan who called Gutekunst a “jerk” and pleaded to “make a play at Julio Jones”. The President didn’t hold back in supporting his general manager.

Q: Murphy! Get that jerk, Gutekunst, to get off his butt and make a play to get Julio Jones on the Packers!

A: *Thanks for the email, Duane. Thanks as well for the 20 previous emails you’ve sent MT5 in recent months. Interestingly, there is not a single question among the 20 emails. While I appreciate your persistence and passion, I must tell you that I have tremendous confidence in Brian Gutekunst. In his relatively short tenure as our GM, he has completely turned around the fortunes of our team. He has put together a talented team (last year we had the most players voted to the Pro Bowl) that has a 28-8 record over the last two years, after consecutive losing seasons in 2017 and 2018, and has played in back-to-back NFC Championship games. Moreover, he has a great working relationship with Head Coach Matt LaFleur. He and EVP/director of football operations Russ Ball have managed our salary cap smartly and have us well-positioned for the future. *

Mixed emotions continue in Titletown, however, the Packers remain committed to what they have always said.

