Advertisement

Official sues over his arrest at police brutality protest

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County supervisor has filed a lawsuit against the city and county alleging law enforcement officers violated his civil rights when he was arrested at a protest over police brutality a year ago.

Ryan Clancy was one of about 70 people who were arrested and issued citations by Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies for violating Milwaukee’s curfew in late May 2020 .

Clancy says he was observing protests in his capacity as a public official.

Officials with the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Police Department declined to comment Friday.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas called Clancy’s claims “frivolous.”.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
Thermometer (NOAA)
Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

Latest News

June 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
Sheboygan mobile home fire
Crews fight fire at Sheboygan mobile home
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing humidity
Fred James Murphy
Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man
Hortonville High School band prepares for trip to Pearl Harbor with the help from several area...
Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor