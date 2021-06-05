Advertisement

Miracle League tournament held for first time since 2019

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An annual baseball tournament for children with disabilities was held for the first time after being forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

More than 200 children and about 400 volunteers joined together to take part in the “Miracle League of Green Bay” at Optimist Park in Allouez Saturday.

“To me, a child like this does not have an opportunity to play any sport, much less baseball, but we make an opportunity to every child,” said Paul Liegeois, Founder of Miracle League of Green Bay.

16 teams participated in eight games, where every child was given the chance to hit the ball.

“He’s not so much interested in the athletic part of it, but to the social part of it,” said Amy Barhite, whose son participated in Miracle League. “But it’s a really awesome opportunity.”

“You know, he has some needs, but here h’s just one of the team. It’s very important to us. We’re happy that we have this opportunity,” said Jody Weisse, another parent of a Miracle League participant.

Due to the pandemic, the opening ceremony was canceled and organizers prevented opposing teams from shaking hands.

2021 marks the league’s 15th year.

