Advertisement

Finding ways to beat Green Bay’s record-setting heat

Crowds flooded well-known attractions on Saturday despite the temperatures
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People at Bay Beach Amusement Park lined up on Saturday buying tickets to get on rides as they tried any means to cool off from the record-setting heat.

“Tying my hair up, the breeze definitely helps though,” Jessica Stange said after getting off a ride. “I think it’s kind of a nice way to kick off the summer.”

“I got in the Zippin Pippin and on a scale of 10..it was like a nine,” Jerome Burks said. He was waiting for his friends to show up, but decided to venture out on his own before their arrival.

Those that were part of the early afternoon rush at Bay Beach were holding a drink, wearing shades, or a cap as Green Bay reached above 90 degrees on Saturday and there wasn’t much in cloud cover.

“We’re staying cool, we have drinks and we have slushies in the car,” Chandra Smith, who was at the amusement park with her niece, said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t melt but we’ll go back and forth.”

As the hottest day of 2021 so far in Green Bay, it was hard finding a person who’d rather be inside especially after a pandemic that forced an entire world to isolate.

“I came here at 9 o’clock in the morning and I’ll be leaving at 9 o’clock at night so it’s going to be a hot 12 hour day,” Jeremiah Churchville said. He was working the musical horse ride at Bay Beach. “Drinking plenty of fluids, water, Gatorade, there’s a breeze coming off the lake so it’s pretty cool in here.”

In Howard, the Duck Creek Quarry was packed with sunbathers basking in the warmth and swimmers dipping into the water. Only Howard residents with a bracelet are allowed inside the quarry. There were a few non-Howard residents asked to leave the area.

With the heat sticking around for the next few days, a medical experts urges vigilance.

“We recommend that people, you know, try to use some good sense with the activities that they’re doing,” Dr. Bradley Burmeister of Bellin Health said. “Every time that we have that first wave of heat come through, we start to see people who present to the emergency department with heat-related illness.”

CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert forecast.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
Thermometer (NOAA)
Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

Latest News

June 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
Sheboygan mobile home fire
Crews fight fire at Sheboygan mobile home
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing humidity
Fred James Murphy
Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man
Hortonville High School band prepares for trip to Pearl Harbor with the help from several area...
Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor