Finding ways to beat Green Bay’s record-setting heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People at Bay Beach Amusement Park lined up on Saturday buying tickets to get on rides as they tried any means to cool off from the record-setting heat.

“Tying my hair up, the breeze definitely helps though,” Jessica Stange said after getting off a ride. “I think it’s kind of a nice way to kick off the summer.”

“I got in the Zippin Pippin and on a scale of 10..it was like a nine,” Jerome Burks said. He was waiting for his friends to show up, but decided to venture out on his own before their arrival.

Those that were part of the early afternoon rush at Bay Beach were holding a drink, wearing shades, or a cap as Green Bay reached above 90 degrees on Saturday and there wasn’t much in cloud cover.

“We’re staying cool, we have drinks and we have slushies in the car,” Chandra Smith, who was at the amusement park with her niece, said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t melt but we’ll go back and forth.”

As the hottest day of 2021 so far in Green Bay, it was hard finding a person who’d rather be inside especially after a pandemic that forced an entire world to isolate.

Records set at all three of our main climate sites today:



🌡️ Green Bay...94

🌡️ Rhinelander...92

🌡️ Wausau...95



Will post a full listing of records this evening.#wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 5, 2021

“I came here at 9 o’clock in the morning and I’ll be leaving at 9 o’clock at night so it’s going to be a hot 12 hour day,” Jeremiah Churchville said. He was working the musical horse ride at Bay Beach. “Drinking plenty of fluids, water, Gatorade, there’s a breeze coming off the lake so it’s pretty cool in here.”

In Howard, the Duck Creek Quarry was packed with sunbathers basking in the warmth and swimmers dipping into the water. Only Howard residents with a bracelet are allowed inside the quarry. There were a few non-Howard residents asked to leave the area.

With the heat sticking around for the next few days, a medical experts urges vigilance.

“We recommend that people, you know, try to use some good sense with the activities that they’re doing,” Dr. Bradley Burmeister of Bellin Health said. “Every time that we have that first wave of heat come through, we start to see people who present to the emergency department with heat-related illness.”

