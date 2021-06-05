State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO Co., Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 6/6/2021 - Authorities have released the name of one of the two people who were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Shawano County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 36-year-old Adam J. Brown of Appleton was driving a 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it hit the back of a southbound 2002 Ford Ranger. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy from Appleton, was also killed. He has not been identified due to his age, according to the State Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 47 near Highline Road in the Town of Hartland just after 12 p.m.

Authorities say a 65-year-old Black Creek man was driving the truck. His name, as well as his passenger’s - a 64-year-old woman from Black Creek - have not been released due to family notification.

The two people from Black Creek were not injured in the crash.

When the collision happened, authorities say it caused the motorcycle to enter the northbound lane of traffic, where it was hit by a 2002 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the van, identified as a 71-year-old Shawano man, as well as his passenger, a 64-year-old Shawano woman, were hospitalized for serious but non-life threatening injuries at Theda Clark Medical Center, according to authorities. Their names have also not been released due to family notification.

UPDATE 6/5/2021: Authorities have released more information regarding a crash in Shawano County, saying a teenager was among the two people who died during the incident Saturday afternoon.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a crash involving a pickup truck, a minivan and a motorcycle on Highway 47 near Highline Road in the Town of Hartland just after 12 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the motorcycle, identified as a 1985 Harley Davidson, hit the back of the pickup truck, and caused the motorcycle to cross into northbound traffic, where it was then hit by a 2002 Dodge Caravan minivan. Law enforcement agencies say the truck, identified by the State Patrol as a 2002 Ford Ranger, was southbound at the time of the incident.

Authorities say they found the driver and passenger of the motorcycle had died when they arrived on scene. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, a 36-year-old man, and the passenger, a 13-year-old, were both from Appleton. The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the teenager as a boy.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old Shawano man was driving the van, and he, as well as his passenger, identified as a 64-year-old Shawano woman, were hospitalized for serious injuries. According to the State Patrol, their injuries are considered non-life threatening, and they were taken to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah.

Authorities say a 65-year-old man from Black Creek was driving the pickup truck and was uninjured. The State Patrol adds his passenger, a 64-year-old Black Creek woman, was also uninjured.

The identities of the crash victims have not been released as of this time.

Authorities say the highway was closed until 4:23 p.m. in order to reconstruct the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

UPDATE: State transportation officials say a portion of Highway 47 in Shawano County has reopened Saturday afternoon after a crash caused a section of it to temporarily close.

According to 511 Wisconsin, the stretch of highway between Wisconsin 29 and County Trunk S reopened around 4:10 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers told Action 2 News a crash in the area had caused the closure earlier in the day, and a detour had been put in place.

Although details have yet to be released about the crash, Shawano County emergency workers say a news release is expected to be published with more information as soon as officials are able to.

511 published a closure alert about the highway on Twitter shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Alert | SHAWANO Co | Crash | WIS 47 NB | Highline Rd | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 5, 2021

INITAL REPORT: Officials say a crash has caused a roadway to close Saturday in Shawano County.

According to emergency dispatchers, a crash has closed Highway 47 from Highway 29 to County Trunk S.

The closure is to the south of Bonduel, and east of the Navarino State Wildlife Area.

Officials say a marked detour is in place, and law enforcement members were still at the scene as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

County officials have not released how many vehicles were involved, the number of people involved, or the extent of any injuries.

Additional details about the crash are expected to be released at a later time.

