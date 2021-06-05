Body of missing man pulled from Fond du Lac River, investigation underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say they have found the body of a man who had been reported as missing earlier this week.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the area of the Fond du Lac River under the Ninth Street Bridge for a report of a body in the water at about 6:55 p.m. Friday.

They, as well as members of the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue team, pulled the man’s body from the river.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials have identified him as a 37-year-old Fond du Lac man who had been reported missing the day before.

At this time, officials say there are no obvious signs of foul play, however an autopsy will be done to determine the man’s cause of death.

