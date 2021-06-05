Advertisement

Body of missing man pulled from Fond du Lac River, investigation underway

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say they have found the body of a man who had been reported as missing earlier this week.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the area of the Fond du Lac River under the Ninth Street Bridge for a report of a body in the water at about 6:55 p.m. Friday.

They, as well as members of the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue team, pulled the man’s body from the river.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials have identified him as a 37-year-old Fond du Lac man who had been reported missing the day before.

At this time, officials say there are no obvious signs of foul play, however an autopsy will be done to determine the man’s cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
State Patrol identifies Appleton man killed in Shawano County crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following accidental shooting
Vehicle in Arby's
No one injured after vehicle crashes into Arby’s Saturday
Thermometer (NOAA)
Records fall as temperatures rise across northeast Wisconsin
The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to...
Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

Latest News

June 7 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
Sheboygan mobile home fire
Crews fight fire at Sheboygan mobile home
June 7 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing humidity
Fred James Murphy
Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man
Hortonville High School band prepares for trip to Pearl Harbor with the help from several area...
Hortonville High School’s band teams up with area Walgreens before traveling to Pearl Harbor