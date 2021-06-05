Advertisement

Air Quality Advisory in place for much of Action 2 News viewing area

The EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to understand quickly whether air pollution is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities.(Environmental Protection Agency)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Air Quality Advisory is now in effect until late Sunday night for much of the Action 2 News viewing area.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

Officials say the air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealth for Sensitive Groups level, meaning those who have respiratory and cardiac problems should avoid extended outdoor exposure, as well as children, the elderly, and anyone who is involved in strenuous outdoor activities for a long period of time.

The Advisory includes the counties of:

  • Brown
  • Calumet
  • Door
  • Fond du Lack
  • Kewaunee
  • Manitowoc
  • Sheboygan
  • Southern Oconto
  • Southern Marinette

The Advisory also includes Kenosha, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha Counties.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90 degree mark in our region.

Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks frequently, and wear loose fitting clothing when outdoors.

The region is expected to have hot and humid conditions for the next few days.

CLICK HERE to get the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

