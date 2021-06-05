1 flown to hospital following Outagamie County crash

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people were injured during a crash late Friday night in the Town of Black Creek.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just before 11 p.m. for a report of a crash on State Highway 54 at County Trunk PP in the Town of Black Creek.

The Sheriff’s Office says three people were inside one vehicle, and the second vehicle was occupied by a 28-year-old man.

The man was seriously injured, and authorities say he was taken to an area hospital by a ThedaStar helicopter after being extricated by fire personnel. They add he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

In addition, they say one of the three people inside the other vehicle, identified as a male, received minor injuries during the crash.

The incident caused State Highway 54 to be closed for multiple hours, and it reopened at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Although the crash is still being investigated, the Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed appear to be factors.

Multiple agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office during the crash.

