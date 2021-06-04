Advertisement

DHS: 2,868 people in Medicaid programs might have had information exposed

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s health department is notifying almost 3,000 people in Medicaid programs that their personal information might have been exposed, including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, member ID numbers, and health information.

The Department of Health Services says it discovered a person who didn’t have authorization accessed an email account on February 19. Their access was disabled the same day.

The DHS isn’t aware of information being exposed, but an investigation determined there was that potential risk for people in Medicaid long-term care programs in Wisconsin, including Family Care, IRIS and Children’s Long-Term Support programs.

The state is sending notices to 2,868 people Friday to alert them to this possibility. The DHS says they’ll be offered free credit monitoring for one year and a dedicated call center to answer any questions.

