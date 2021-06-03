Advertisement

Valley Transit now offering free rides to service-conected veterans

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans who have a disability related to military service are now able to get a free ride throughout the Fox Cities.

As of Tuesday, June 1, Valley Transit, which provides public transportation in the Fox Cities, is now offering free rides to service-connected veterans.

In order to get the free ride, service-connected veterans will need to display their Department of Veterans Affairs service-connected identification when boarding.

Valley Transit provides transportation to Appleton, Buchanan, Grand Chute, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Little Chute, Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing.

The service has 18 bus routes.

In addition, Valley Transit provides intercity bus transportation from Appleton to other major cities in Wisconsin. The Lamers Connect bus makes a stop at Valley Transit’s downtown Appleton Transit Center. The Transit Center also is a stop for the Amtrak thruway bus service, which makes a stop in Milwaukee, where riders can transfer to Amtrak’s rail service to Chicago.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the other various services offered by Valley Transit.

