Advertisement

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Police asked people in a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington to shelter in place and await further instructions.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Federal charges filed against 4 in burning of body on reservation
Tommy Cross is charged with 1st degree reckless injury after police say he intentionally rammed...
Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over
Abdi Ahmed is charged in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.
Severity of charges increased against man involved in fatal Green Bay crash, trial scheduled
Photo: Netflix / Making a Murderer
Federal judge rules against Netflix in attempt to drop “Making A Murderer” lawsuit
Chris McIntosh is expected to be named the new Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin names new athletic director to succeed Barry Alvarez

Latest News

President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts
The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense