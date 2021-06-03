Oconto Falls woman indicted after allegedly buying a firearm for someone else

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal court authorities say a 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman has been indicted for making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer.

According to the indictment, Amber Bayer allegedly misled a representative at the Dunham’s Sports store in Marinette, Wisconsin in early December of 2020.

Court officials say Bayer allegedly falsely claimed she was buying a 9mm firearm for herself, when she was actually purchasing the firearm for another person.

If convicted, Bayer could face a maximum of 10 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Federal authorities didn’t identify the person Bayer was allegedly buying the gun form.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well as the Marinette and Menominee Police Departments and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office all investigated the incident.

