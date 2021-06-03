Kewaunee Community honors late head high school football coach Don Rabas

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee Community came together Wednesday to celebrate the life of former teacher and high school football coach Donald Rabas.

“Coach Rabas wasn’t just what you leaned on the field, it’s kind of what he taught you in the game of life,” said Scott Szydel is a former student and player for Rabas.

He was a head football coach for the Kewaunee Storm for 30 years, with 10 conference championships and 11 second place finishes and only four losing seasons.

In the wake of his passing, Szydel is remembering what he learned from Coach Rabas.

“Just to be a good person, work hard, not to quit, don’t give up on yourself keep working hard and that’s one thing he always did he always took the extra time,” said Szydel.

Now, a police officer for the city of Kewaunee Szydel lead today’s funeral procession around town .

“We went past Haney Park which is just on the other side of the school, that’s where Coach Rabas was coach for little league baseball,” said Szydel.

The Kewaunee High School football field was dedicated to Coach Rabas in 2020 but a formal ceremony never happened due to Covid, but the community made sure Rabas saw it one last time.

“We got permission to drive the hearse right on to the football field. It was actually really amazing we had the high school track team and the high school football team lined up in their jerseys. Lots of mixed emotions, sad obviously and very happy.”

