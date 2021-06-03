Advertisement

EVEN WARMER WITH A CHANCE OF STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT
We’re about to head into our first heat wave of the season... While it won’t be all that humid today, it’s going to be very warm. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s in most areas. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. A breezy southwest wind will certainly give out temperatures a boost.

While we will have some sunshine today, clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times. They’re most likely late this afternoon... A few storms may have short-lived downpours, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. However, your severe weather outlook is LOW. Showers and thunderstorms should gradually diminish later this evening.

As the jet stream migrates into southern Canada, it’s going to turn hot and humid into the weekend. Tomorrow’s highs will reach the upper 80s away from Lake Michigan, with highs in the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. With the increase in humidity, the heat index away from Lake Michigan may soar into the mid to upper 90s. With the heat wave ahead, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Make sure you and your loved ones find a way to keep cool with either shade or air conditioning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm, but not that humid. A few showers and storms, especially this afternoon. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms, otherwise, partly cloudy. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and turning humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Turning breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Windy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

MONDAY: A chance of morning storms, then, partly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Another round of pop-up thunderstorms. HIGH: 87

