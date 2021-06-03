As summer-like heat and humidity approaches, Green Bay sees delay in pool openings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the City of Green Bay say only one pool will be opening on time this summer due to the need of still needing to fill at least 30 positions.

The season for Green Bay pools to open is June 12, but not all of them well because lifeguards still need to be trained.

“So, we’re really excited to bring that sense of normalcy back to our community and we’re excited to have all of our facilities open, we just need to staff them,” said Ann Moeller, the Recreation Supervisor for Green Bay. “We are not going to compromise safety this year. So obviously, we will open pools based on the number of staffing that we have, so as it stands right now, we have enough staff to open Resch Aquatic Center.”

The Aquatic Center will be operating at a reduced capacity, allowing only a maximum of 400 people in a facility at one time.

Moeller says they hope they don’t have to turn people away.

Green Bay needs a total of 75 people to work this summer as lifeguards, If you are interested, applicants can email Ann Moeller, at ann.moeller@greenbaywi.gov.

Some of the required skills include:

Swim 300 yards continuously, using each of the following strokes:

Front crawl using rhythmic breathing and stabilizing, propellant kick;

Breaststroke using rhythmic breathing; and

*There is no time requirement; however, the 300 yards must be continuous – no walking on the bottom or stopping at the side of the pool.

Swim 20 yards front crawl or breaststroke, dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet, retrieve a 10-lb object, return it to the surface, swim 20 yards back to the starting point and exit the water without using a ladder or steps within 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs.

Meanwhile, the City of De Pere has a much smaller staff, and a different story.

In De Pere, there aren’t staffing shortages, and officials are excited to unveil their new VFW Aquatic Facility on June 12. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on site next Friday at 5:50 p.m.

"Never before has De Pere had an aquatic facility of this nature or sheer size, along with the amenities as well," said John McDonald, the Recreation Supervisor for De Pere.

“Never before has De Pere had an aquatic facility of this nature or sheer size, along with the amenities as well,” said John McDonald, the Recreation Supervisor for De Pere.

In addition, the De Pere City Council announced this week it is lifting capacity at its two pools.

“We are so excited to show and give back to the community something they can take pride in,” said McDonald.

In the Fox Valley, pool goers will be able to enjoy Appleton’s city pools this Friday.

