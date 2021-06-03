Advertisement

Appleton health officer honored for COVID-19 leadership

Cars line up on the first day of COVID-19 testing at a new site outside Appleton North High...
Cars line up on the first day of COVID-19 testing at a new site outside Appleton North High School(WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s health officer was honored during a city council meeting Wednesday night.

Kurt Eggebrecht agreed to stay on the job an extra year past his retirement to provide guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a move, coming just days after the closure of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, Eggebrecht, who led the planning for the venue, received a standing ovation and a certificate achievement.

However, as Eggebrecht prepares to retire for a second time, he’s also sharing the credit.

“I’m honored that they’re doing it, but it’s truly in my heart, it took everyone to make this COVID vaccine response work,” he said.

Eggebrecht put in his retirement notice in February of last year, but once cases of the virus began to show up in Northeast Wisconsin, the newly elected mayor asked him to stay on, knowing he had unique training.

He added, ”We had already sent out interviews for the position and I truly said, hey if you can get somebody better, I really would like to retire.”

Eggebrecht would later put together a team of contact tracers, and then testing sites, but the biggest challenge was COVID-19 fatigue, which was a factor last fall.

“That’s when you might recall we had a real steep case count going up and and our hospitalizations and that was a difficult time,” he remembered, adding “Then the vaccine came, and it was like the clouds lifted.”

At city hall, Eggebrecht says his last day will be Friday. Beyond that he plans to spend more time with friends and family, but health issues will continue to be his passion.

Looking back, he says the 2005 fight to convince the the city council to enact a smoking ban is what he’ll remember most.

Eggebrecht told Action 2 News Reporter Jason Zimmerman during the interview, “I remember you saying maybe California, not Appleton. I remember that clear as a bell. I said no, I think we can do this.”

On Wednesday, Eggebrecht reported that the city has just past the fifty percent mark, on the number of residents vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS Green Bay production resumes after cybersecurity attack
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Federal charges filed against 4 in burning of body on reservation
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Tommy Cross is charged with 1st degree reckless injury after police say he intentionally rammed...
Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh

Latest News

Source: AP
Oconto Falls woman indicted after allegedly buying a firearm for someone else
Valley Transit now offering free rides to service-conected veterans
green bay pool
As summer-like heat and humidity approaches, Green Bay sees delay in pool openings
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kaukauna crash