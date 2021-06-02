Wisconsin vaccination numbers face a slower climb

clarification: Our original report used national percentages that only considered the adult population. This report has been updated to reflect the different percentages for adults and all ages.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As the White House makes a push to revive vaccination numbers, Wisconsin’s vaccinations continue to slip. Wednesday, President Biden declared a “month of action” with incentives to revive vaccination numbers, including free beer. The goal is 70% or more of Americans partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the 4th of July. Anheuser-Busch says it’ll buy “a round of beer” for Americans 21 and older when that goal is met (see related story).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 62.9% of American adults received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 51.9% are fully vaccinated. In Wisconsin, only adults 55 and older can say they exceed those measures, with 65.3% of Wisconsinites 55 to 64 and 83.3% of seniors 65 and older starting vaccinations. Of those two age groups, 59% and 79.2% are fully vaccinated, respectively.

When you include all ages, 50.8% of Americans and 47.9% of Wisconsinites (2,791,752 people) received at least one dose. Wisconsin exceeds the national average for a fully vaccinated population, which is 41% nationwide and 42.1% (2,453,229 people) in Wisconsin. About 14% of the state’s population-- that’s kids under 12 -- isn’t eligible for a vaccine. Nationwide, the U.S. Census says pre-teens are about 17% of the population.

Twelve- to 15-year-olds may be the age group that boosts our state numbers. They’re still seeing the fastest growth of any age group in terms of vaccinations. In three weeks, nearly 1 in 5 has received the Pfizer vaccine. Now, the first kids vaccinated are becoming eligible for a second dose.

We saw first-time vaccinations for other age groups increase a few weeks ago, too, possibly because of the attention surrounding the eligibility opening up to younger kids or parents who were on the fence getting a shot in the arm with their children, so this may translate into higher completed vaccination rates in the coming weeks for them, too.

Vaccinations by age group

12-15: 19.8% received a dose (+0.4)/0.1% completed (+0.1; eligibility for 2nd dose began this week)

16-17: 32.7% received a dose (+0.2)/24.4% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 38.2% received a dose (+0.1)/31.4% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 44.2% received a dose (+0.1)/37.8% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 52.5% received a dose (+0.1)/46.0% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 54.5% received a dose (+0.1)/48.3% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 65.3% received a dose (+0.1)/59.0% completed (+0.2)

65+: 83.3% received a dose (+0.1)/79.2% completed (+0.1)

Even though this week included a holiday weekend, vaccinations are currently on pace to have the fewest vaccinations since January 3, which not only followed a holiday but had severely restricted supplies and eligibility requirements for getting shots into arms. The DHS says 75,217 doses were administered the week of January 3. Since Sunday, vaccinators reported 13,782 doses administered so far this week. Vaccinations by county are listed later in this article.

This week, Asians passed Whites in the percentage of populations getting at least one dose, though, breaking it down by ethnicity, non-Hispanic Whites lead with 46.1% vaccinated. Wisconsin still has a racial gap. Blacks and American Indians saw little to no growth in the percentage of populations vaccinated since Tuesday’s report.

Vaccinations by race

American Indian - 30.4% received a dose (+0.0)/25.3% completed (+0.1)

Asian - 45.1% received a dose (+0.2)/36.5% completed (+0.2)

Black - 24.0% received a dose (+0.0)/19.4% completed (+0.0)

White - 44.7% received a dose (+0.1)/39.7% completed (+0.2)

Vaccinations by ethnicity

Hispanic - 32.3% received a dose (+0.2)/25.6% completed (+0.2)

Non-Hispanic - 46.1% received a dose (+0.1)/40.8% completed (+0.2)

(3.8% reported race as “Other,” 6.5% reported race as unknown, and 5.9% of records did not report ethnicity.)

A day after reporting the fewest new coronavirus cases in over a year, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 243 new cases were identified -- higher than, but more in line with, the 7-day average of 162 cases per day. That’s more in line with what we saw in early or mid April, 2020, before the COVID-19 virus took hold in Wisconsin. The 7-day average for positive test results remained at 1.7% of all coronavirus tests received, still the lowest positivity rate we’ve seen.

Sixteen more lives were lost to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 7,110. Four of these were recent deaths, which kept the state’s average steady at 4 deaths per day. The state now calculates the average on deaths that occurred in the past 30 days and were reported to the state in the past 7 days. The death rate also remains 1.16% of all cases. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article.

Data from the state show 77 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24 hours, higher than the 7-day average of 52 hospital admissions per day. To date, 610,400 people were ever diagnosed with the coronavirus, and 31,150 of them (5%, or 1 in 20) were hospitalized.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 194 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 75 in intensive care units. That included 11 patients, with 2 in ICU, among the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals; and 15 patients, with 5 in ICU, among the Northeast Wisconsin health region’s 10 hospitals. We expect updated figures from the WHA after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION PROGRESS

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 47.4% (+0.1) 42.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 42.8% (+0.0) 37.9% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 38.4% (+0.1) 34.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 63.5% (+0.0) 58.5% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40.9% (+0.0) 36.1% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 40.2% (+0.0) 37.9% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.0% (+0.0) 39.6% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 41.5% (+0.0) 37.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.5% (+0.0) 36.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 45.1% (+0.1) 40.9% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.4% (+0.0) 35.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 49.2% (+0.0) 43.3% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 40.0% (+0.1) 37.1% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 46.8% (+0.0) 40.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 34.9% (+0.0) 31.7% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 46.3% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 40.2% (+0.0) 36.1% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 32.9% (+0.0) 30.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 45.2% (+0.1) 40.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 219,519 (46.3%) (+0.1) 198,973 (42.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 240,030 (43.7%) (+0.1) 212,442 (38.6%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,791,752 (47.9%) (+0.0) 2,453,229 (42.1%) (+0.1)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

As the state reports fewer recent cases and deaths, you’ll notice we’re refocusing our attention on numbers specific to WBAY-TV’s viewing area.

Brown – 31,835 cases (+20) (245 deaths)

Calumet – 5,833 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,398 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,972 cases (+5) (172 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,623 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,550 cases (+2) (118 deaths)

Forest - 963 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,040 cases (22 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,602 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (+0) (43 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,362 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,639 cases (+5) (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,225 cases (+2) (66 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,790 cases (+2) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 806 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,510 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,801 cases (+5) (215 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,740 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,843 cases (+1) (146 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,933 cases (+1) (121 deaths)

Waushara – 2,202 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,304 cases (+11) (199 deaths) (+1)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services no longer reports on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

* Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.