Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana

Medical marijuana buds in large prescription bottle with branded cap on black background
Medical marijuana buds in large prescription bottle with branded cap on black background(Teri Virbickis | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee have again blocked a Democratic attempt to legalize marijuana for medical uses.

The GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget last month.

Democrats on the budget committee introduced a motion Wednesday that would legalize it and provide the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection with roughly $185,000 per year to regulate the drug.

Sen. Howard Marklein, one of the committee’s Republican co-chairmen, ruled the motion was out of order since the committee already removed the medical marijuana provision from the budget.

