Wisconsin names new athletic director to succeed Barry Alvarez

Chris McIntosh is expected to be named the new Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.
Chris McIntosh is expected to be named the new Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.(University of Wisconsin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Chris McIntosh played for Barry Alvarez on two of Wisconsin’s Rose Bowl championship teams and spent the last few years working as his right-hand man. Now he’s about to succeed his former coach and boss as the Badgers’ athletic director.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday that McIntosh will take over when Alvarez finalizes his retirement in a matter of weeks.

The 74-year-old Alvarez announced April 6 that he was stepping down.

“I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I’m deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez,” McIntosh, a Pewaukee, Wis., native, said in a statement released by the university before an afternoon news conference. “We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus and after college.”

