What you should do if you find a fawn away from mother doe

The Parsons help a fawn to safety.
The Parsons help a fawn to safety.(Steve Parsons)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a busy time for fawns and we’ve seen several photos and videos of people helping them to safety.

Steve Parsons sent us photos of a fawn taking a rest on the highway in Gillett. Steve and his wife got out of the car to help the fawn get to safety. He says the fawn approached them and laid by Steve’s feet. The Parsons nudged it into a ditch.

Whitetail deer typically have their young in spring and they are active this time of year.

So what should you do if you find a fawn? In most cases, leave it alone. It’s mother will find it.

If the fawn is in a roadway or in danger, try to move it to a safer location. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends wearing clean gloves. If you can, guide the fawn away from the hazard.

They recommend against touching the fawn unless absolutely necessary. However, the mother will not reject the baby if it has human scent. The DNR says that’s a myth.

“The mother doe will find the fawn,” reads a statement from the DNR.

If the fawn is hurt, contact the DNR at 1-888-963-7463 or a wildlife rehab. CLICK HERE for a list of wildlife rehabilitation sources.

