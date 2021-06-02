Advertisement

Voters who registered at UPS store won’t face election fraud charges

Voting places
Voting places
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - Sixteen people who registered to vote using the address of a UPS Store in western Wisconsin will not be charged with voter fraud because the prosecutor said they did not intend to break the law.

The voters accounting for more than half of the 27 potential voter fraud cases out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast in the November 2020 presidential election that local election officials flagged for prosecutors to review.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email Wednesday that all 16 of the people identified in La Crosse were legitimate Wisconsin voters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS Green Bay production resumes after cybersecurity attack
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Tommy Cross is charged with 1st degree reckless injury after police say he intentionally rammed...
Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Federal charges filed against 4 in burning of body on reservation

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Vos looks to crack down on unemployed who skip job interviews
Medical marijuana buds in large prescription bottle with branded cap on black background
Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana
Wisconsin vaccination numbers face a slower climb
Trial for 2015 Green Bay homicide pushed back again