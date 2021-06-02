Trial for 2015 Green Bay homicide pushed back again

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The long-delayed case against a Green Bay man charged with homicide for a drug-related shooting is being pushed back once again.

On Wednesday, a Brown County judge delayed the trial date for Antwon Powell in the 2015 shooting death of David Shorter.

Powell’s trial was scheduled to begin with jury selection on June 7. During a motion hearing, Judge John Zakowski delayed the start of the trial to Sept. 13.

This is not the first time Powell’s trial will be delayed.

As Action 2 News has reported, the 33-year-old has made dozens of court appearances since charges were filed in January of 2016. He’s fired several attorneys. Some lawyers have withdrawn from the case. Powell’s asked for adjournments. In 2019, he agreed to an Alford Plea in which he would admit there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty but maintain his innocence. Powell later withdrew that plea.

Powell is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm as a convicted felon.

The crime dates back to Dec. 3, 2015. Victim David Shorter broke into Antwon Powell’s home and stole $400 and a quarter-pound of high grade marijuana, according to prosecutors. Late that night, Shorter, 32, was shot outside his duplex in the 800 block of Bellevue Street. Shorter crawled back into his home, and died later at the hospital.

Family members of the victim are now speaking out about the many delays in the case and their search for justice. Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen has obtained court documents and will report Wednesday on Action 2 News.

