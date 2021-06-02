Advertisement

SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A small cluster of showers around Door County will be exiting the area early this morning. The cloud cover will thin out, allowing for some sunshine to mix in. However, there is a rain chance for this afternoon. As a disturbance aloft moves in from the west, widely scattered thundershowers will pop up. While severe weather is NOT expected, a brief downpour can’t be ruled out somewhere across the area.

A light south wind will continue to slowly warm up our weather. Most of today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. As usual, it will be a few degrees cooler along the lakeshore. Look for inland highs to climb into the 80s tomorrow, with hot weather building into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach the lower 90s with an increase in humidity. Temperatures are expected to stay above normal all the way through next week, with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty thundershowers, especially this afternoon. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A shower is possible. Mild. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Spotty showers or storms. Getting warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Turning breezy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Windy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 74

MONDAY: A chance of morning storms, then, partly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

