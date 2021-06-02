SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE

A few spotty thundershowers will continue into portions of the evening. While severe weather is NOT expected, a brief downpour can’t be ruled out somewhere across the area. More of the same for Thursday with a partly sunny sky and a few spotty storms. A few of Thursday’s storms might be a bit stronger...

A light south wind will continue to slowly warm up our weather. Look for inland highs to climb into the 80s Thursday, with hot weather building into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach the lower 90s with an increase in humidity. Temperatures are expected to stay above normal all the way through next week, with additional chances of showers and thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A spotty shower or thundershower possible. Mild. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Spotty showers or storms. Getting warmer. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Turning breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. Windy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon & evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: More of the same... That includes some storms. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.