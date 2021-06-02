Sheboygan Police: 1 dead after 3 suspected overdoses in 24 hours, investigation underway

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 30-year-old Sheboygan is dead after what they suspect is a drug overdose.

According to Sheboygan Police, the woman is one of three people who is suspected of overdosing within the past 24 hours in the city.

The incidents are being investigated by Sheboygan Police, who consider the cases a surge of suspected overdoses..

Late Wednesday afternoon, police said officers have encountered various illegal drugs with fentanyl or suspected fentanyl mixed in.

Sheboygan Police are warning the community that when drugs are bought on the street, the substances could be mixed with something more dangerous, since there’s no way of knowing the strength or the contents.

Fentanyl has been found to be mixed with narcotics such as meth, cocaine and heroin, making the risk of overdosing a possibility to those who use other illegal drugs. Fentanyl is extremely potent, and police say it has caused many overdose deaths around the world.

If you or someone you know is suffering from, or showing signs of an overdose, 911 should be called immediately.

CLICK HERE to learn about treatment for substance use disorder, as well as other resources. A national hotline is available at 1-800-662-HELP.

