Severity of charges increased against man involved in fatal Green Bay crash, trial scheduled

Abdi Ahmed is charged in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.
Abdi Ahmed is charged in a crash that killed three people in Green Bay.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge has approved a request by prosecutors to increase the severity of charges against a man who is accused of causing a fatal crash in Green Bay last summer.

23-year-old Abdi Ahmed appeared in court Wednesday in Brown County for a status hearing for the incident, which killed three people near Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Road in June of 2020.

Online court records show officials decided to change the three counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide to First Degree Reckless Homicide.

RELATED: Driver accused of causing deadly Green Bay crash facing reckless-homicide charges

A four day jury trial has been scheduled to begin on November 9, with a final pre-trial date scheduled for October 15.

Police say a car turning left into the Kwik Trip entrance was hit by Ahmed’s speeding car.

Prosecutors say the vehicle that was hit by Ahmed flipped four to five times and suffered severe damage.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the crash killed 28-year old Jesse Saldana, 27-year-old Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and 57-year-old Sonia Gonzalez

RELATED: Complaint: Driver in fatal Lombardi Ave. crash reached 104 mph

The speed limit in the area is 35 miles an hour, and police say Ahmed was traveling between 60 and 90 miles an hour.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said witnesses told investigators that Ahmed may no attempt to break and even changed lanes without signaling at one point.

RELATED: Man bound over for trial in crash that killed 3 in Green Bay

