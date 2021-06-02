Advertisement

Rodgers absent, Bakhtiari ahead of schedule with recovery at Packers’ OTAs

Green Bay got back to work Wednesday, once again without its MVP QB and top 5 WRs
The Packers head coach and GM chat at an OTA practice on June 2, 2021
(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No surprise at Packers OTA practices Wednesday, but Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance. And as for receivers? No Davante Adams, Marquez Vandes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown, or Devin Funchess, again, just like last week.

And while this week – like last week -- is all voluntary, *next* week there are fines on the line if players skip the team’s mandatory minicamp. A lot of people don’t expect Rodgers to show up, but what does Matt LaFleur expect?

“Yeah I’ve got nothing to update that situation,” LaFleur said. “You guys all know how we feel about it. I don’t know. We’ll see come Tuesday. It’s important that we have all our guys. We would love him to be here. Hopefully we will see him Tuesday.”

“I just miss one of my friends just like I miss Allen (Lazard), Davante (Adams),” said tight end Robert Tonyan. “I mean it is optional and I do wish one of my favorite teammates and friends on the team was here.”

While Rodgers and many receivers were absent, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was there, running around with his teammates. And while Bakhtiari didn’t participate in the drills and team work coming off his ACL tear last December, Bakhtiari was running around a bit and giving pointers to teammates. His presence, inspiring optimism that he could possible be ready for the season in September.

“He’s really working hard,” LaFleur said. “I think he came back in excellent shape and I think we are just going to take it one day at a time. I think he’s a little bit ahead of schedule but then again there’s a long way until the start of the season and we’ll see where he’s at when it comes to that time.”

“It was really good to see him moving,” said offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. “See his spirits up. I think last season, the way it ended for him, was tough. He never blinks in the face of adversity.”

In other news and notes, the Packers have officially signed first round draft pick Eric Stokes, who had an excellent day in coverage at OTA’s. Also Wednesday, we learned the team actually saved nearly 2 million dollars on Tonyan’s restricted free agent deal with some next-level money maneuvering, tacking on void years to end of the 1-year deal, and treating most of the cash as a bonus.

