Ripon man guilty of reckless homicide, drug charges for overdose

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old Ripon man faces 35 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges related to an overdose death and a separate drug charge in Fond du Lac County Wednesday. District Attorney Eric Toney says David Bresser entered the pleas and was found guilty by the court.

The victim of a drug overdose was found in the river at the end of South Street in Fond du Lac on April 4, 2020. The victim, who is not identified in court records, had a toxic level of methamphetamine in their system, along with amphetamine and THC.

Court records show detectives looked at the victim’s phone and social media account and found Facebook messages between the victim and Bresser about buying “Tweek,” a slang term for meth. Detectives also found surveillance video from a store where they’re both seen entering and leaving a restroom. Bresser eventually admitted selling meth to the victim, and investigators found more evidence of drug dealing on Bresser’s Facebook account.

In addition to reckless homicide, Bresser pleaded no contest to manufacture or delivery of fentanyl. Toney said Bresser faces 35 years in prison plus 20 years of extended supervision when he’s sentenced in August.

