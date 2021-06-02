Advertisement

Ripon man guilty of reckless homicide, drug charges for overdose

Scales of justice
Scales of justice(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old Ripon man faces 35 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges related to an overdose death and a separate drug charge in Fond du Lac County Wednesday. District Attorney Eric Toney says David Bresser entered the pleas and was found guilty by the court.

The victim of a drug overdose was found in the river at the end of South Street in Fond du Lac on April 4, 2020. The victim, who is not identified in court records, had a toxic level of methamphetamine in their system, along with amphetamine and THC.

Court records show detectives looked at the victim’s phone and social media account and found Facebook messages between the victim and Bresser about buying “Tweek,” a slang term for meth. Detectives also found surveillance video from a store where they’re both seen entering and leaving a restroom. Bresser eventually admitted selling meth to the victim, and investigators found more evidence of drug dealing on Bresser’s Facebook account.

In addition to reckless homicide, Bresser pleaded no contest to manufacture or delivery of fentanyl. Toney said Bresser faces 35 years in prison plus 20 years of extended supervision when he’s sentenced in August.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS Green Bay production resumes after cybersecurity attack
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Federal charges filed against 4 in burning of body on reservation
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Tommy Cross is charged with 1st degree reckless injury after police say he intentionally rammed...
Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh

Latest News

Source: AP
Oconto Falls woman indicted after allegedly buying a firearm for someone else
Valley Transit now offering free rides to service-conected veterans
Cars line up on the first day of COVID-19 testing at a new site outside Appleton North High...
Appleton health officer honored for COVID-19 leadership
green bay pool
As summer-like heat and humidity approaches, Green Bay sees delay in pool openings
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kaukauna crash