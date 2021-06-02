Advertisement

Public advised they shouldn’t pay for COVID-19 vaccine, providers warned to not ask for payment

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.(KEYC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Legal and state health officials are warning those who provide the COVID-19 vaccine to not ask for payment from individual vaccine recipients.

According to an agreement for receiving and dispensing COVID-19 vaccines, all providers participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program are required to not sell or seek reimbursement for the vaccine or any related supplies. The agreement also requires the provider to administer the vaccine, regardless of the recipient’s ability to pay.

In a release issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Tuesday, it states providers are able to seek appropriate reimbursement from a public benefit program, a private insurance program, or a plan which covers COVID-19 vaccine administration fees, but providers may not seek any reimbursement from the vaccine recipient.

In addition, providers can also look for reimbursement from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) COVID-19 Uninsured Program for administering vaccines to anyone who is uninsured. For vaccine recipients whose insurance doesn’t cover vaccine administration fees, providers can look for cost coverage with the HRSA’s Coverage Assistance Fund.

Officials say providers who don’t comply with the terms of the CDC Provider Agreement, such as billing vaccine recipients for doses or its administration (including co-pays) or denying a vaccination because a person is unable to pay any out-of-pocket costs may be penalized.

Penalties include suspending or terminating the provider from the COVID-19 vaccination program, as well as potential criminal and civil penalties.

Any healthcare provider, facility, vaccination site, or pharmacy who is improperly charging any costs for the COVID-=19 vaccine can be reported to the federal government by CLICKING HERE, the State of Wisconsin by CLICKING HERE, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.

You can also file complaints by calling the State of Wisconsin at 844-684-1064.

