Parking lot attendants needed for Packers games, events at Lambeau Field

(WBAY)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parking attendants are needed for Green Bay Packers games and events at Lambeau Field.

PMI Entertainment Group, which manages many game day operations, is looking for “customer service-oriented individuals.”

People are needed for all 2021 Packers home games. Employees will work in parking lots at and around the stadium.

The positions are part time.

“A lot of people who have done it have enjoyed it because it’s a chance to interact with Packers fans. They’re all excited and really coming from throughout Wisconsin and surrounding states. Many times these are people who are making their first trips to Lambeau Field to see a Packers game and they’re pretty excited and as a car parker you’re the first one to greet them as they’re coming into the area,” says Terry Charles, PMI Entertainment Group.

You must be 18 or older to apply. CLICK HERE for more information and to apply.

