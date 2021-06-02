Oshkosh residents can now gauge water usage with monitoring system

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Ever wondered why your water bill is so high? The City of Oshkosh is now able to help you figure that out.

City officials say they are now offering a service called AquaHawk, which allows anyone who is a water customer to receive leak alerts, and also access water usage information online.

The service is free for water customers in the City of Oshkosh.

Leak alerts can be sent through e-mail, text, or by phone, and officials say customers will be contacted when usage shows high use, a leak, or a trend toward a high water bill.

In addition, users can also monitor water usage, and get an estimate of their bill during the billing cycle.

There is also an option to set what officials call threshold alerts, which will be able to specify an amount of water (in gallons), or a maximum dollar amount that the bill shouldn’t exceed.

When water usage is approaching, or has exceeded, the threshold value, a notification will be sent.

Customers will also be able to see the dates/times when water is being used.

If you’d like to sign up for the monitoring system, CLICK HERE. You can also call 920-232-5336 to reach Oshkosh Water Utility to learn more about the system.

