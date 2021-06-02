Advertisement

Oregon leader compares vaccine passport to Jim Crow Laws

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) - A county commissioner in Oregon has been stripped of some of his duties after he put forth a resolution comparing vaccine passports to Jim Crow-era laws, which legalized segregation.

“I find this resolution as originally submitted abhorrent and irresponsible,” said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith.

The resolution brought forward by Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull compares vaccination passports to Jim Crow laws.

As it stands, Oregon and the United States have no plans to require a vaccination passport, but Shull says he wanted the commission to discuss the idea in case things change.

“The reference to Jim Crow Laws has nothing to do with racism it has to do with the restriction of civil liberties based on the law in the state,” Shull said.

Other commissioners strongly disagreed with his choice of words, ultimately voting the resolution down and stripping Shull of his liaison assignments – meaning he doesn’t represent the commission when in public.

Smith and others voice their concerns about how this will follow the commission. She agrees with the idea, but strongly disagrees with the comparison.

Schull was previously censured for making racist and xenophobic comments on social media.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS Green Bay production resumes after cybersecurity attack
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Tommy Cross is charged with 1st degree reckless injury after police say he intentionally rammed...
Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh
Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Federal charges filed against 4 in burning of body on reservation

Latest News

In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Netanyahu’s opponents race deadline on unity government
Hackers target meat supply company
A rival anti-Netanyahu coalition races to form a government ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Israel opposition fighting for government control
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Vos looks to crack down on unemployed who skip job interviews