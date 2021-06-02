Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kaukauna crash

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on State Highway 96 at River Bend Drive
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Updates with new information on the car’s driver.

TOWN OF KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after his motorcycle was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of State Highway 96 and River Bend Drive at about 4 p.m. for a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

The Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist was westbound on 96 when he was hit by a car, which failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign.

The driver of the motorcycle was then flown to an area hospital.

Authorities have not released the motorcyclist’s name as of this time, where he is from, or his condition.

Police say the driver of the car was uninjured.

The crash caused the road to temporarily close, however it reopened after about an hour.

