Man who shot Reagan is posting love songs on YouTube

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1981 now has a YouTube channel.

John Hinckley Jr. spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital after shooting Reagan in 1981. Now, he’s posting love songs.

A judge is allowing it.

Hinckley, now 64, has been living with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, since being released from a psychiatric hospital in 2016.

He is going to be back in court Thursday for a status hearing. One thing the court is monitoring is his YouTube channel.

Hinckley asked the court several years ago to share his artistic work with others. Legal documents state that Hinckley was allowed to post his music anonymously, but he was disappointed because he wasn’t getting many views and there wasn’t much feedback.

According to a court order in October 2020, Hinckley asked for permission to upload his singing for the public to see under his name. Legal documents say Hinckley also stated he would like to make money from the music and art,

“I create things I think are good and like any other artist I would like to profit from it and contribute more to my family,” he said, according to the court filing. “I feel like I could help my mother and brother out. I could make money from my art.”

Late last year, a judge ruled Hinckley may “publicly display, under his own name without restriction, his memorabilia, writings, paintings, photographs, artwork or music created by him.”

Hinkley created the YouTube channel, spotlighting his singing while playing the guitar. He has posted five videos of his singing with a few original songs and covers of Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

As of Wednesday, the channel has more than 87,000 views and more than 6,400 subscribers.

Hinckley receives mental health treatment, and medication is ordered by the court. He has monthly appointments with the forensic outpatient department.

Courts around the country do not want people profiting from their crimes. There are laws forbidding it, but Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

