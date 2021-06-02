Advertisement

Man adopts puppy he saved from 7 stab wounds

By WTKR Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - A puppy from Virginia was found stabbed and bleeding badly, just minutes from death, but a good Samaritan saved her and gave her a forever home.

Pit bull puppy Smoke is bounding with energy and learning new tricks. Miraculously, she has no lingering effects from the seven stab wounds allegedly inflicted May 18 by her previous owner.

Brad Chambers found the puppy under his truck in downtown Portsmouth, Virginia, after she escaped from the attack. She was minutes away from death.

Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a...
Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a certified therapy dog.(Source: WTKR via CNN)

“The stab wound penetrated so deep into her neck that it damaged her trachea,” Chambers said. “It was air escaping her trachea into her lung and chest cavity around her heart.”

Chambers saved Smoke’s life using a trauma kit he had in his truck. She was then rushed to an animal hospital in Suffolk and eventually had to undergo surgery at North Carolina State’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Her road to recovery cost a whopping $15,000 – some paid for by Chambers, the rest by fundraising.

“She’s one of the most loving dogs I’ve ever met,” Chambers said. “She’s recovered almost fully from all the surgeries. She’s got a ton of energy, and her loyalty is pretty solid.”

When Smoke’s owner, who is facing animal cruelty charges, forfeited ownership, Chambers stepped in once again and adopted the puppy.

“This is a dog who needs to find a place that everyone around her is going to benefit from her lovingness, and yeah, I love dogs,” Chambers said. “This is a dog that I get to share the next multiple seasons of my life with and all the memories that are to be had.”

Smoke is now on her way to becoming a certified therapy dog.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh
Tommy Cross is charged with 1st degree reckless injury after police say he intentionally rammed...
Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over
Cattle call! Bovines helped end a chase in Western Wisconsin.
STEER CLEAR: Cattle help end chase in Western Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game
Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who...
Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large
Photo: Netflix / Making a Murderer
Federal judge rules against Netflix in attempt to drop “Making A Murderer” lawsuit
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack