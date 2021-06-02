Advertisement

Local elections are new front in Wisconsin redistricting battle

The state Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - County board and local aldermanic districts in Wisconsin would remain the same next year under a bill moving quickly through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The measure introduced on Tuesday and heard by an Assembly committee on Wednesday would delay redistricting and implementation of new political boundaries for local races, based on changes in their populations, until at least 2023. It would not affect the timing of redistricting for congressional or legislative districts.

The bill is supported by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.

It’s the latest front in the battle over redistricting, the once-a-decade task of drawing new political boundary lines. 

