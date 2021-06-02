INTERVIEW: Reaching an economic recovery

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Economists are tracking an unsteady global economic rebound as we work our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of jobs and finding people to fill them remain ongoing concerns.

We talked with Marc Schaffer, associate professor of economics at St. Norbert College in De Pere, about why workers aren’t coming back and how it could impact our recovery.

Schaffer tells us that, even before the pandemic, studies suggested 5% of the workforce would have to transition into new careers because they would lose their jobs due to automation or other reasons.

He also discusses what happened during economic downturns, including this pandemic, and how the economy would have fared without them. Are we any closer to getting back to that trend? Watch our 5-minutes interview in the video above.

