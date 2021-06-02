Advertisement

Federal charges filed against 4 in burning of body on reservation

Four people are charged in the case of remains found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal charges have been filed against four people in the death of a woman whose burned remains were found on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The remains of Stephanie Greenspon were located in a burned vehicle on the reservation on Aug. 19, 2020.

The following charges were filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin:

  • Emerson K. Reed: Misprision (concealment) of a Felony and Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony
  • Timothy M. Snider Jr: Distribution of Controlled Substance, Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of a Narcotics Offense, Obstruction of Justice Conspiracy
  • Keith D. Wilber Jr: Misprision (concealment) of a Felony and Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony
  • Kayla M. Childs: Misprision of a Felony

An affidavit filed in federal court contains the testimony of an FBI agent who helped investigate the death of Stephanie Greenspon.

The agent states the investigation revealed Timothy Snider attempted to conceal evidence of Greenspon’s death by heroin overdose. The affidavit states Snider arranged for Emerson Reed to move the vehicle containing Greenspon’s remains from Brown County to the reservation.

“Reed, Wilber and Childs then moved the vehicle and [Greenspon’s] remains to a second location on the Menominee Indian Reservation, where Reed and Wilber used accelerants to set the vehicle and remains on fire,” reads the affidavit.

Investigators obtained Greenspon’s Facebook and cell phone records which showed an Aug. 3 conversation between her and Snider about a heroin deal. Witnesses told investigators Greenspon overdosed on heroin at Snider’s residence in Brown County. GPS records showed Snider traveling to reservation on Aug. 4. Snider’s vehicle was on camera footage from that path. Times matched up.

Snider’s cell phone records he had been in contact with Emerson Reed and Keith Wilber. Wilber told investigators that Reed had called him and asked him with help with a “cold one.” He understood that to be someone who overdosed on heroin.

He told Reed and Snider to drive the vehicle and remains to the reservation and dispose of it in a remote area, according to the affidavit. Wilber and Childs met Reed there to help. Wilber said he also obtained heroin from Snider at the reservation.

Reed told investigators that they drove the vehicle to a location deep in the forest, according to the affidavit. Once there, Reed and Wilber doused the interior and exterior of the vehicle with a fluid and set it on fire, according to the affidavit.

Reed said he also obtained heroin and cash from Snider.

The burned vehicle with Stephanie Greenspon’s remains was discovered on Aug. 19.

