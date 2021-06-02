Advertisement

Evers names key campaign staff ahead of 2022 election

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has taken a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.

The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he’s running again, saying he’s likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer.

But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts Wednesday is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.

Evers named Cassi Felini as campaign manager. She previously worked as his deputy campaign manager in 2017.

Several Republicans, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, are eyeing a run.

