Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for battery, victim intimidation

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A Dodge County judge has sentenced a Beaver Dam man to prison and extended supervision for charges of Domestic Victim Intimidation, Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct.

26-year-old Jordan Kemper received his sentence Wednesday, and will serve three years in prison, as well as three years of supervision.

The charges stem from an incident in July of last year, when Kemper began looking for a THC vape he thought was next to a bed in his home.

Officials say when the victim didn’t know where it was, Kemper began hitting her multiple times, which left bruises. The woman was then dragged back into the home by her ankle and leg, and restrained her on a bed before beating her in the face.

The victim, who has not been identified by court officials, thought Kemper was going to kill her, and the victim’s children witnessed some of the abuse.

While in custody, officials say Kemper convinced another inmate to let him use the inmate’s identification number, and then used the number to call the victim, who he had abused a month before.

During the call, officials say Kemper “expressed his anger” that the victim had made a written statement about the abuse, and told her to “fix it or he was going to do 30 years in prison.” He then told her she needed to say she lied, and caused her own injuries.

