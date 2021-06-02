3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ticket to space

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you have your ticket to space?

Until now, space tourism has been a staple of science fiction. But if you have a ticket, you’re just months away from going into orbit in July or September aboard a Blue Origin or SpaceX rocket, respectively. (Bidding for a ticket on the July flight is still open.) Virgin Galactic, meanwhile, is working on space hotels and plans to ferry passengers aboard space planes -- launched from the backs of more traditional, ground-based planes.

Brad Spakowitz looks at these companies responsible for space tourism and how you might hitch a ride.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.