3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ticket to space

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you have your ticket to space?

Until now, space tourism has been a staple of science fiction. But if you have a ticket, you’re just months away from going into orbit in July or September aboard a Blue Origin or SpaceX rocket, respectively. (Bidding for a ticket on the July flight is still open.) Virgin Galactic, meanwhile, is working on space hotels and plans to ferry passengers aboard space planes -- launched from the backs of more traditional, ground-based planes.

Brad Spakowitz looks at these companies responsible for space tourism and how you might hitch a ride.

